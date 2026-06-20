Swimmer's Daily

Finals in Five: TYR Pro Swim Series Night 3 | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Kate Douglass brought the most memorable swim of night three, breaking a World Record! Watch all the finals in five minutes.

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