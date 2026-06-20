Swimmer's Daily

Finals in Five: TYR Pro Swim Series Night 2 | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Night two at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis brought dominant swims and a meet record. Watch all the finals in five minutes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.