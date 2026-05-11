Swimmer's Daily

Your Catch Collapses Because You’re Swimming the Wrong Stroke | Between The Laps

by

rokur
in

Why your freestyle catch collapses at race pace and 3 drills to fix it.

We examine why a swimmer’s catch collapses at race pace during sprint freestyle, despite years of dedicated swimming training. Understanding the mechanical differences between distance and sprint techniques is crucial for maintaining a strong underwater catch. This video provides three essential drills to rebuild your swim technique so it performs optimally under pressure.

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