Swimmer's Daily

Baltimore County Neighbors Push to Keep Swim Centers Open After Y Announces Exit | WMAR-2 News

by

rokur
in ,

Dozens of Baltimore County residents packed a meeting at the Owings Mills Library to fight for the future of two community swim centers after the Y of Central Maryland announced it would not be renewing its contract to operate them. Hyacinth Williams swims at the Randallstown Swim Center Monday through Thursday. Her friends call her the pool police.

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