Swimmer's Daily

Summer Safety Alert: Swimming in a Pool vs. The Ocean | Good Morning America

by

rokur
in

Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is at Rockaway Beach in New York with an eye-opening demonstration that puts volunteer swimmers to the test.

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