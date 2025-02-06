At the Race Club, our focus is on teaching various swim techniques tailored for specific events. Sprint freestyle stands out as it requires swimmers to minimize oxygen intake while maximizing propulsion. To achieve maximum velocity, the recovering hand should remain higher than the elbow, a technique we refer to as high octane freestyle. The pulling motion can be deeper, which although increases drag, also enhances propulsion. The swimmer’s strength plays a crucial role in determining the depth of their pull. Given that the 50 free event is under 30 seconds, executing a deeper catch, despite the increased drag and fatigue, is recommended. We employ the one-arm freestyle drill to teach swimmers not only the deeper catch but also the high octane recovery. This technique demands a full, fast shoulder rotation synchronized with the pull. In the video, we showcase swimmers of various ages and abilities, illustrating how we adapt our sprint freestyle teaching techniques to suit them.
Sprint Freestyle | High Octane Pulling Motion | The Race Club
