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High School Senior Drowns at Canyon Lake Days Ahead of Graduation | Arizona’s Family

by

rokur
in

An 18-year-old high school senior drowned at Canyon Lake on Friday, just days before his graduation. Jaysyn Robles drowned in Canyon Lake Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies say he was trying to swim across the cove when he began to struggle. Molly McBride reports.

See Arizona’s Family

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