What Freedivers Teach Us About Breath Control for Sprint Swimming | Between The Laps

Every sprinter knows the feeling — that burn in your chest, the panic rising, and your stroke falling apart before the finish. You’ve trained hard. You’ve got the strength. But somewhere between the breakout and the wall… your lungs betray you.

This is where freediving science changes everything. In this video, I break down what freedivers teach us about breath control for sprint swimming — and how you can turn oxygen management into your sprint superpower. You’ll learn how CO₂ tolerance, breathing patterns like 3,5,7,9, and freediver-inspired drills can help you stay calm under oxygen debt, hold perfect technique, and finish your race with speed and control.

I’ll show you how to breathe less without panicking, how to build your lung capacity and efficiency, and how to wire your brain to stop folding under CO₂ pressure. Whether you’re a competitive senior swimmer, an ambitious age grouper, or a masters athlete chasing PRs, these techniques will give you the edge when it matters most.

If you’ve ever felt your body lock up before the wall, this is the fix. Watch, train, and transform your sprint freestyle into a high-octane, unstoppable race.