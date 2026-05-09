Swimmer's Daily

Water Safety Month: Important Swim Skills for Kids | FOX 5 Washington DC

by

rokur
in ,

It’s almost summer – and now is a great time to focus on swim skills for kids! FOX 5’s Annie Mae visited an aquatic center in Germantown to share tips on getting children more confident and safer in the water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.