Swimmer's Daily

Emler Swim School: Teaching Kids Water Safety Through Swimming | CW33

by

rokur
in , ,

Emler Swim School teaches swim skills to build confidence in kids and reduce the risk of drowning, which is the number one cause of unintentional death in children ages 1-4 in the US.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.