Phoenix Swim Lessons Aim to Prevent Child Drowning | Fox 10 Phoenix

A 2-year-old child tragically drowned in a Gilbert pool on June 14, serving as a heartbreaking reminder of water safety risks in Arizona. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 years old, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury for children 5 to 14. In their 2024 report, 75% of child drowning deaths occurred in pools, hot tubs, or spas, and 83% of the victims did not know how to swim.

To combat these statistics, the city of Phoenix is offering low-cost swim lessons this summer to help children gain confidence and vital lifesaving skills. Aquatics supervisor Becky Kirk explained that learning to swim is just one piece of drowning prevention, alongside CPR knowledge, barriers, and proper supervision. Kirk emphasized the importance of the program, stating, “Teaching your kids to swim is a life skill, it’s not a fun skill. It’s not something that is recreational. It’s really as you learn to walk, you should learn to swim.”

Local parents are enrolling their children to ensure they can handle themselves in the water. Michael Strong, father of 6-year-old Zev, noted that surveillance alone is not enough, explaining, “You can watch your kids all you want but you want them to be able to take care of themselves.” The city program provides classes for various age groups starting from 6 months old, costing $15 for a two-week session.

FOX 10’s Megan Spector reports.