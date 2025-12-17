Swimmer's Daily

Teach Your Child to Jump In & Swim to Safety | Water Safety Skills for Kids | Swimming with Confidence

by

rokur
in

One of the most important water-safety milestones: jumping in and swimming to safety. In this HD video, watch a real step-by-step, parent-led lesson that builds confidence and control, without fear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.