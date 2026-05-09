Swimmer's Daily

Augusta Aquatics Center Closed to Members While Paying Group Continues to Swim | WRDW News 12

by

rokur
in ,

The Augusta Aquatics Center has been closed to the public for nearly a month over what city officials call a safety system issue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.