Swimmer's Daily

Lawyers Expect More Victims to Join Rochester Swim School Lawsuit | Click on Detroit

by

rokur
in ,

A Rochester-area swim school is facing a lawsuit after a doctor who is now serving a lengthy prison sentence secretly recorded people, including children and parents, inside a changing room, according to the complaint.

Read Click on Detroit

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.