Swimmer's Daily

Lawsuit Filed Against Oakland County Swim School After Doctor Put Hidden Camera in Changing Room | Click On Detroit

by

rokur
in ,

A swim school in Oakland County is facing a lawsuit after a doctor placed a hidden camera in the changing room and secretly recorded people, including children. According to the lawsuit filed on April 29, a woman went to Goldfish Swim School’s Rochester location in July 2023, where she was recorded nude without her consent while she was changing in the changing room.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.