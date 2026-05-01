Swimmer's Daily

Over 2,000 Swimmers Take Over Greensboro Aquatic Center for US Masters Spring Championship | WFMY News 2

by

rokur
in ,

Competitors up to age 95 will compete at the GAC this week/weekend.

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