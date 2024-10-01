Swimmer's Daily

Women File Lawsuit Against Swim School After Doc Accused of Videotaping Them | WXYZ-TV Detroit

Two metro Detroit young women say they are suing a swim school for failing to protect them from a Rochester Hills doctor who’s accused of videotaping the women nude.

