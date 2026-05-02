Swimmer's Daily

Lawsuit Alleges Swim School Failed to Protect Customers From Hidden Cameras | CBS Detroit

by

rokur
in , ,

A woman who was a customer at the Goldfield Swim School in Rochester, Michigan, alleges that the school failed to protect them after a since-convicted doctor placed hidden cameras in the changing room.

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