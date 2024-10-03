Former Employees Sue Michigan Swim School After Doctor Allegedly Secretly Recorded Them Undressing | CBS Detroit

Swimmer's Daily

Former Employees Sue Michigan Swim School After Doctor Allegedly Secretly Recorded Them Undressing

Two former employees of the swim school filed a lawsuit Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Both women were informed in August by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office that they were secretly recorded while changing in a swim school stall. They say they were required to change into swim school uniforms in a community changing area.

