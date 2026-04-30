Swimmer's Daily

55KM Swim Through Croc Waters: Aussie Sets Insane World Record | 10 News+

by

rokur
in ,

Ultra-swimmer Andy Donaldson smashes a world record after completing a 55km swim in crocodile-infested waters in WA, revealing the powerful reason behind the challenge.

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