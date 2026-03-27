Swimmer's Daily

NCAA Record in Men’s 100 Butterfly | 2026 NCAA Swimming Championships

by

rokur
in

Florida’s Josh Liendo won the butterfly with a time of 42.49 at the 2026 NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships. Watch the full race here.

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