Swimmer's Daily

Teaching the New Generation | Water Polo Clinic With Felipe Perrone and Brody McKnight | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

Felipe Perrone’s trip to Marseille was not only about meeting our Scholarship Holder and Goalkeeper of CN Marseille, Brody McKnight, but also to teach some tips and tricks together with Brody for the new generation

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