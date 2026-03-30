Swimmer's Daily

This Test Won Him Olympic Gold | Day in the Life of James Guy | AP Race

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rokur
in ,

Olympic, World and European Champion James Guy takes you through an average day as an elite athlete. From brutal testing in the pool to quiet sessions at the range, experience the highs and lows from the perspective of an AP Race Athlete.

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