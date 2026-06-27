Swimmer's Daily

Shark Attack Hero Shares the Story of the Terrifying Coogee Rescue | Mark Bouris

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rokur
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Less than a fortnight after rescuing a woman during the great white shark attack at Coogee Beach, Charlie Verco joins us to reflect on what happened. Charlie shares what he saw, the decisions he made under immense pressure, and why years of surf lifesaving training prepared him for this terrifying moment.

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