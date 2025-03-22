Swimmer's Daily

Record-Setting Women’s 100 Butterfly | 2025 NCAA Swimming Championships

by

rokur
in

Gretchen Walsh set an American record and became the first woman ever to break 47 seconds in the 100 butterfly at the 2025 NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships. Watch the race here.

