Swimmer's Daily

Pool Owners Face Pollen Challenge as Swimming Season Approaches | FOX 2 St. Louis

by

rokur
in

With summer right around the corner, pool companies are already seeing a busy start to the season as homeowners get their backyards ready for warmer weather. But this spring, many pool owners are also dealing with an extra cleanup challenge before they can dive in.

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