Swimmer's Daily

Former Swimmer Not Surprised by Coach’s Arrest on Child Porn Charges | WKYT

by

rokur
in ,

A woman who says a high school swim coach once sent her inappropriate messages as a teenager says she’s not surprised by his arrest this week on child pornography charges.

See WKYT

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