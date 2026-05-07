Swimmer's Daily

The Future of Humans Living Underwater | BBC News

by

rokur
in

Ocean engineering and technology company DEEP is on a mission to make humans aquatic, which is why it’s setting up an underwater training facility in Chepstow.

The 50-acre site, with a controlled body of water, will be dedicated to saturation diving – a technique that allows people to live and work underwater for longer.

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