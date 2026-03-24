Swimmer's Daily

How to Prevent Drownings During This Unusually Warm Spring | Arizona’s Family

by

rokur
in

With temperatures rising earlier than usual across the Valley, it’s important to remember water safety. Ian shares tips to help keep children safe.

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