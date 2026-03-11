Swimmer's Daily

Fish Outta Water | Unfiltered Waters

by

rokur
in ,

In this special “Fish Outta Water” edition of Unfiltered Waters, Katie sits down with a group of elite swimmers to talk about something other than swimming. Recorded during the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series in Austin, this episode highlights the passions, hobbies, and talents that these athletes pursue outside the pool. From Carson Foster embracing life as a devoted dog dad, to Matt King designing and handcrafting luxury leather bags, Luke Hobson chasing trophy bass on the water, and Becca Mann building a career as a published author, the conversations reveal the creative, curious, and human sides of athletes we usually only see behind the blocks. It’s a reminder that the best performers aren’t defined by a single pursuit—and that having passions beyond sport can make athletes stronger, more balanced, and more fulfilled both in and out of the water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.