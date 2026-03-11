In this special “Fish Outta Water” edition of Unfiltered Waters, Katie sits down with a group of elite swimmers to talk about something other than swimming. Recorded during the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series in Austin, this episode highlights the passions, hobbies, and talents that these athletes pursue outside the pool. From Carson Foster embracing life as a devoted dog dad, to Matt King designing and handcrafting luxury leather bags, Luke Hobson chasing trophy bass on the water, and Becca Mann building a career as a published author, the conversations reveal the creative, curious, and human sides of athletes we usually only see behind the blocks. It’s a reminder that the best performers aren’t defined by a single pursuit—and that having passions beyond sport can make athletes stronger, more balanced, and more fulfilled both in and out of the water.
Fish Outta Water | Unfiltered Waters
