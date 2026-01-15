Swimmer's Daily

Katie Ledecky Second Fastest 1500M Freestyle in History | 2026 Pro Swim Series Austin | USA Swimming

rokur
Katie Ledecky wins Women’s 1500M Freestyle at the 2026 USA Swimming Pro Swim Series in Austin. Brinkleigh Hansen and Becca Mann take second and third.

