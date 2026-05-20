A Day Inside Florida Swimming: How an NCAA Powerhouse Trains | Unfiltered Waters

In this Day in the Life with Unfiltered Waters, Katie Hoff and Elizabeth Beisel take you inside a full day with Florida Swimming, stepping back into the grind with one of the top programs in the country.

From early morning alarms and jumping into long course practice with the team, to exploring the brand new athlete dining hall and world-class facilities, this episode gives you a firsthand look at what daily life actually looks like as an NCAA swimmer. Katie and Beisel don’t just watch, they fully jump in. They swim morning practice, go through a full lift with the team, and head back for an intense afternoon session alongside some of the best athletes in the world.

Along the way, you’ll see the structure behind the training, the attention to detail in the weight room, and the mindset it takes to compete at this level. It is a mix of nostalgia, reality, and a reminder of just how demanding the sport truly is, even for Olympians returning to the water.

From 4:45 AM wake-ups to over 10K meters in a single day, this is the full experience. The highs, the fatigue, the team environment, and the moments that make it all worth it.

If you’ve ever wondered what it really takes to train at an elite NCAA program, this is as close as it gets.