Swimmer's Daily

Behind the Scenes With the GB Swimming Team | Inside: Edinburgh | Swimming | Aquatics GB

by

rokur
in

Take a look inside the Aquatics GB Swimming camp at the Edinburgh International Swimming Meet as athletes continue their prep for the 2026 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships in April.

With selections for the European Championships and a home Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on the line, Edinburgh offers athletes on the British World Class Programme one final racing hit out.

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