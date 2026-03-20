Swimmer's Daily

Women’s 1650 Freestyle: 2026 NCAA Swimming Championships

by

rokur
in

Texas star Jillian Cox captured her second straight national title in the 1650y freestyle race at the 2026 NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships. Cox swam a winning time of 15:32.26.

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