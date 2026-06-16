Swimmer's Daily

Birmingham Neighbors Outraged After Rented Pool Prompts Police Response, Renews Rental Debate | Click on Detroit

by

rokur
in

What was supposed to be a private pool party at a Birmingham home turned into what neighbors described as “total chaos” over the weekend.

Neighbors told Local 4 “more than 150 people” flooded their quiet street and cars blocked streets and driveways. They also described public intoxication and lewd behavior in front of families and children.

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