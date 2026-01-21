In this episode of Unfiltered Waters, Katie sits down in Austin, Texas during the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series for a fast-paced, fun, and surprisingly insightful conversation with Gen Z athletes Regan Smith, Anna Peplowski, Claire Weinstein, Rylee Erisman, and Charlotte Crush. From slang like “sat,” “chopped,” and “aura farming” to trends, fashion, social media habits, and what actually defines Gen Z culture, this episode breaks down how the next generation of athletes think, talk, and show up—without trying too hard. Equal parts educational and hilarious, this is Gen Z explained by the people actually living it.
Gen Z Explains Gen Z (with Team USA National Team Athletes) | Unfiltered Waters
Comments
