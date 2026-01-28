In this episode of Unfiltered Waters, Katie sits down in Austin, Texas during the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series with Olympic champions Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Simone Manuel, Kieran Smith, and Jack Alexy to break down how elite athletes actually fuel training, competition, and recovery. From pre-practice meals and post-race nutrition to cooking habits, travel fueling, and lessons learned the hard way, this conversation offers practical, real-world insight for athletes at any level. Whether you’re a swimmer, parent, or just trying to optimize performance, this episode shows why nutrition is one of the biggest competitive advantages in sport.
Fueling Like an Olympian: What Team USA Athletes Actually Eat | Unfiltered Waters
