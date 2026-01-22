Moment Bull Shark Leaps From River in Sydney Next to School Kids | 10 News

Swimmer's Daily

Moment Bull Shark Leaps From River in Sydney Next to School Kids

by

rokur
in

We have a heart-stopping video tonight showing the moment a shark leaps from the Parramatta River, spearing through the air just metres from rowers. They weren’t hurt, but it’s yet another wake-up call, with the State Government acknowledging more needs to be done to keep swimmers and surfers safe.

