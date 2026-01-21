Dozens of Australian Beaches Close After Four Shark Attacks in Less Than 48 Hours | NBC News

Swimmer's Daily

Australian officials have closed dozens of the country’s Eastern coastal beaches following a recent increase in shark attacks. NBC News’ George Solis reports on the warnings issued after four reported incidents. 

