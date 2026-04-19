Swimmer's Daily

This Swim Came Out of Nowhere | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

During the 2026 Malmsten Swim Open in Stockholm Sweden there was a TON of talent from all across the world which gave this meet the potential to be super exciting. But quickly the spotlight was stolen by the 19 year old German swimmer Johannes Liebmann as he dropped an ABSURD amount of time in his events to shoot up the all time rankings in the distance events and even establish a new European record in the 800 free.

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