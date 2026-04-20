Swimmer's Daily

What We’re Learning About the Ironman Texas Athlete Who Died in the Woodlands Saturday | KHOU 11

by

rokur
in , ,

The partner of Mara Araujo told KHOU 11 that the 38-year-old was from Brazil and called her the most beautiful person he ever met.

See KHOU 11

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