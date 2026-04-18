Swimmer's Daily

Swimmer Dies at Ironman Texas Triathlon | FOX 26 Houston

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rokur
in , ,

IRONMAN Texas organizers confirmed a participant died during the swimming portion of their triathlon on Saturday. FOX 26’s Angie Rodriguez shares information from officials in The Woodlands.

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