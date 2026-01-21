Can Maxime Grousset Break Caeleb Dressel’s 100 Fly World Record? | The Swim Scribe

Swimmer's Daily

During the first Pro Swim Series stop of 2026 in Austin Texas we were treated to a titanic matchup in the men’s 100 butterfly, the two fastest swimmers of all time in the event, Maxime Grousset and Caeleb Dressel. Grousset is the reigning world champion in both the 50 and 100 butterflies winning the 100 fly with an insane time of 49.62. Meanwhile Dressel is still the world record holder in the event with his swim of 49.45 from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

