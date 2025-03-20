Buttery Breakouts | Swim Faster with Caeleb Dressel

Today we’re mastering buttery-smooth breakouts (but we’re ditching the word “breakout”). Think of it as knifing or rotating through the water—smooth, seamless, and powerful. I’m sharing three essential drills that’ll transform your underwater transitions in freestyle and butterfly:

Long Dog Progression – Smooth rotations, developing feel. Throwdowns – Adding power and timing your underwater stroke. Fins and Paddles Drill – Slow-motion control, perfecting the precise moment of transition from underwater to full stroke.

Whether you’re racing a 100 free, 200 fly, or just want to shave seconds off your turns, these drills will level up your swimming technique. Remember: it’s not about forcing your way up—it’s about letting the water guide you.

Know your kick count, trust the water, and you’ll be slicing through like butter.