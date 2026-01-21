Youngest Shark Attack Victim Placed on Life Support | 9 News Australia

Swimmer's Daily

Two people are fighting for life in hospital after being mauled by suspected bull sharks, with the youngest victim, a 12-year-old boy, has been placed on life support as his family say they’re preparing for the worst.

