Today, we’re diving deep (literally) into the most important part of any race—the underwaters. From streamlines to kick timing, tempo, and drills, this 5-step guide is built to help you unlock everything below the surface. Whether you’re spamming fish kicks or dialing in your perfect tempo, this is where races are won.
Swimmers, athletes, or anyone looking to master the fifth stroke—this one’s for you.
How to Swim Underwater | The Dolphin Kick Blueprint | Caeleb Dressel
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply