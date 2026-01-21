Swimmer's Daily

‘Culling Doesn’t Work’: Expert’s Blunt Message After Horror Shark Attacks in Sydney | 7NEWS

by

rokur
in

Shark expert Dr Chris Pepin-Neff has told Sunrise he refuses to swim in Sydney Harbour outside netted enclosures during summer, as debate rages over shark culls following multiple attacks. NSW authorities defend their $40 million shark management program while critics argue culling is necessary.

