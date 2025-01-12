Caeleb Dressel’s Insane 100 IM World Record | Record Progression | The Swim Scribe

The 100 meters individual medley is an INCREDIBLY exciting event, 25 meters of pure sprinting in all four strokes, its a FAST PACED and highly dynamic race that is super fun to watch.

And of course it’s only possible to swim in short course, most recently we saw some intense duels in this event at the 2024 Swimming world cup and then again at Short Course Worlds.

At the start of the most recent short course world championships Caeleb Dressel was a three time individual world record holder, but by the END of that meet his total was down to ONE, just the 100 IM.