Katie and Beisel are back with a World Champs preview that’s part swim talk, part storytime, and some fun. They break down the rookies to watch, the races that have them fired up, and what makes Summer McIntosh so unreal. Plus, wild monkey stories from Olympic camp, lessons from tough races, and a tribute to Lilly King’s epic career. It’s fun, unfiltered, and full of behind-the-scenes moments you don’t want to miss.
World Championships Preview | Unfiltered Waters
