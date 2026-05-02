Swimmer's Daily

Army Sergeant Earns Rare Medal for Dramatic River Rescue in Germany | KHOU 11

by

rokur
in

An Army sergeant from Houston dove into a flooding German river without safety gear to save a drowning woman during a training exercise.

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